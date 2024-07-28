Paris Olympics: Manika Batra advances to Round of 32

Paris [France], July 28 :The Indian paddler Manika Batra triumphed over Great Britain's Anna Hursey in the round of 64 match in the women's singles table tennis event at the Paris Olympics 2024. The 29-year-old Batra displayed a strong performance, winning the match with a scoreline of 11-8, 12-10, 11-9, 9-11, 11-5, to secure her place in the round of 32.

Batra showed remarkable composure under pressure throughout the match. The third game was particularly intense, with the teenage sensation Anna Hursey taking an 8-7 lead at one stage. However, Batra managed to stay calm and convert the second game point, taking the game 11-9.

In the fourth game, Batra started strong, quickly establishing a 5-1 lead. Nevertheless, Hursey mounted a comeback, eventually pulling ahead 6-5. The game continued with frequent exchanges of the lead, and Hursey found a way to win the game 11-9, making a significant comeback into the match.

Despite the setback, Batra put aside the disappointment of losing the fourth game and came back with determination in the fifth game. She closed out the game in style with an 11-5 win, which secured her victory in the match. This win propels Batra into the round of 32, where she will look to continue her strong performance and advance further in the competition.

In contrast to Batra's success, Indian table tennis legend Sharath Kamal faced a shocking defeat in the men's singles event. In the round of 64, Kamal was up against Deni Kozul of Slovenia. The match was a hard-fought battle, but Kamal ultimately fell short, losing 12-10, 9-11, 6-11, 7-11, 11-8, 10-12.

Kamal's defeat came as a major surprise, given his status and experience. The match saw numerous twists and turns, with both players exchanging games and momentum. Despite his efforts, Kamal was unable to overcome Kozul's challenge, resulting in an early exit from the competition.

The contrasting outcomes for Batra and Kamal highlight the unpredictable nature of the Olympics, where every match can bring unexpected results. While Batra's victory adds to the excitement for Indian fans, Kamal's early exit serves as a reminder of the intense competition and high stakes at this level.

As the Paris Olympics continue, Indian athletes will be keen to build on their successes and learn from their setbacks, striving to bring more glory to the nation. Manika Batra's journey in the women's singles event will be closely watched, as she aims to make a significant impact and advance further in the tournament.

