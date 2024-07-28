Paris Olympics: Manu Bhaker bags historic bronze in women's 10m Air Pistol event

Chateauroux, July 28 Manu Bhaker won a historic bronze medal for India in the women's 10m Air Pistol event at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

Manu shot 221.7 in the final to become the first Indian women's athlete to win a medal in shooting.

South Korea's Oh Ye Jin wins the gold with an Olympic record score of 243.2 points. Another Korean Ki Yejin takes the silver with 241.3 points.

More details to follow.

