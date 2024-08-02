Paris Olympics: Manu Bhaker qualifies in women's 25m pistol, stays in contention for historic third medal

Paris [France], August 2 : At the women's 25m pistol qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympics, Manu Bhaker emerged as India's top performer keeping alive the prospects of a third medal in the 25 m pistol shooting event.

After the precision stage, Bhaker has been ranked second overall with a score of 590-24x, showcasing her strong form. Her compatriot, Esha Singh, finished 18th with a score of 581 points.

The precision stage results highlight Bhaker's consistent shooting prowess, positioning her as a strong contender as the competition progresses. With her impressive performance so far, Bhaker is not only leading the Indian shooters but is also well-positioned to secure a medal. Notably, Bhaker has already earned two bronze medals in Paris, and she is now aiming to achieve an unprecedented third medal.

In contrast, 19 year old Esha Singh who made her Olympic debut did not qualify in the same event.

However, despite being a newcomer on this global stage, Singh has shown remarkable potential. Her performance in the precision stage of the 25m pistol event indicated that she could be a strong competitor in the qualification round.

Last year, she made headlines at the Asian Games by clinching three medalsone gold and two silver.

This stage at the Olympic Games was crucial for both Bhaker and Singh as they strove to improve their standings and secure a place in the final rounds.

All eyes were on the pair to see if they could build on their current performances and make India proud with their shooting skills in this high-stakes Olympic event.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Tulika Maan conceded defeat against Cuba's Idalys Ortiz in the judo women's +78kg round of 32 event.

Maan suffered a 10-0 defeat against Ortiz advanced to the round of 16 of the event.

The match ended in just 28 seconds.

Maan will now feature in the first round of the repechages.

