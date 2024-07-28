Paris Olympics: 'Manu Bhaker's medal will inspire other Indian athletes', says Nikhat Zareen

Paris, July 28 Star boxer Nikhat Zareen congratulated shooter Manu Bhaker for the historic bronze medal victory and believes that her win will inspire the other Indian athletes, participating in the Paris Olympics.

Manu on Sunday scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a medal in shooting after finishing third in the finals of the 10m air pistol category.

"I am feeling very happy for Manu Bhaker. Her medal will inspire other Indian athletes here in Paris," said boxer Zareen after her opening bout victory at the 2024 Games in the women’s 50kg division.

Zareen faced Germany’s Maxi Carina Kloetzer in the Round of 32, securing a resounding victory with a 5-0 points verdict in her favour at the North Paris Arena.

The Indian pugilist will now face Wu Yu, the top-seeded Chinese boxer and reigning world champion in the 52kg category, in the next round.

