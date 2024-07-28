Paris Olympics, Medal Tally: Australia on top, China second; India likely to open its account

Paris, July 28 Going into the second of the Paris Olympics, Australia sit on top of the medal tally with five, followed by China, USA, France and South Korea as 17 NOC's have opened their medal count on the first of the competitions.

On Sunday, India's top pistol shooter, Manu Bhaker, is likely to open India's account as she will be in action in the Women's 10m Air Pistol Final, which is India's first medal event.

Medal tally:

1) Australia: 3 gold, 2 silver

2) China: 2 gold, 1bronze

3) USA: 1 gold, 2 Silver, 2 bronze

4) France: 1 Gold, 2 Silver and 1 Bronze

5) South Korea: 1 gild, 1 silver, 1 bronze

- India

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor