Paris Olympics, Medal Tally: China maintain top spot, India in 53rd place

Paris, Aug 4 China maintained their hold on the No.1 spot in the medals tally, extending their total to 37 medals including 16 gold, entering the ninth day of the competitions at the Paris Olympics Games on Sunday.

Besides 16 gold medals, China have won 12 silver and nine bronze medals. USA sit second with a total of 61 medals, including 14 gold, 24 silver and 23 bronze medals.

Hosts France, meanwhile, slipped to third spot with 12 gold, 14 silver and 15 bronze medals for a total of 41 medals.

Australia are in fourth place with 12 gold, eight silver and seven bronze for a total of 27 medals. Great Britain are fifth with 10 gold, 10 silver and 13 bronze medals for a total tally of 33.

With three bronze medals, India slipped to 53rd position in the table.

Medal Tally:

Top 5 and India:

Nation G S B T

1) China 16 12 9 37

2) United States 14 24 23 61

3) France 12 14 15 41

4)Australia 12 8 7 27

5) Great Britain 10 10 13 33

53) India 0 0 3 3

