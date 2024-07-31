Paris Olympics Medal Tally: Japan remain on top, China 2nd, India on 33rd

Paris, July 30 Coming into Day 5 of the Paris Olympics, Japan maintained its top spot in the medal tally with seven gold, two silver, and four bronze medals, taking their total count to 13.

China is close, sitting second, with six gold medals, maintaining their upper hand in shooting and diving. They have also six silver and two bronze medals for a total count of 14 medals. Australia placed third with total of 11 medals, including six golds.

Hosts France continued to surprise, placing in fourth place with 18 medals, comprising of five gold, nine silver, and four bronze medals.

Despite winning their second medal -- a bronze that came via Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh, India slipped to 33rd position in the table.

MEDAL TALLY-

Top 5 and India:

Nation G S B T

1) Japan 7 2 4 13

2) China 6 6 2 14

3) Australia 6 4 1 11

4) France 5 9 4 18

5) S. Korea 5 3 3 11

31) India 0 0 2 2

