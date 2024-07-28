Paris Olympics: Nigerian boxer Cynthia Ogunsemilore provisionally suspended for doping

Paris, July 28 Nigerian boxer Cynthia Temitayo Ogunsemilore has been provisionally suspended for violating anti-doping rules ahead of her opening fight at the Paris Olympics, the International Testing Agency (ITA) said.

This is the third case of doping since the start of the Olympic Games, after Iraqi judoka Sajjad Sehen and Dominican volleyball player Lisvel Eve Mejia.

"A sample taken from boxer Cynthia Temitayo Ogunsemilore produced an adverse analytical finding for a specified prohibited substance, furosemide (classified as a Category S5 diuretic and masking agent according to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited Substances List)," the ITA wrote.

The 22-year-old Ogunsemilore was due to make her Olympic tournament debut on Monday in the -60 kg category.

Ogunsemilore has been informed of the case and has been provisionally suspended until the resolution of the matter in line with the World Anti-Doping Code and the IOC Anti-Doping Rules applicable to the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

This means that the boxer is prevented from competing, training, coaching, or participating in any activity, during the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

The sample was collected by the ITA under the testing authority and results management of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) during an out-of-competition anti-doping control on 25 July in Paris.

The result was reported by the WADA-accredited laboratory of Paris on July 27.

Cynthia has the right to challenge the imposition of the provisional suspension before the Court of Arbitration for Sport – Anti-Doping Division (CAS ADD). She also has the right to request the analysis of the B-sample.

