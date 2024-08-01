Paris Olympics: Nikhat Zareen bows out after defeat against China's Wu Yu

Paris [France], August 1 : Ace India boxer Nikhat Zareen bowed out after defeat against People's Republic of China's Wu Yu in the women's 50kg round of 16 match at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Thursday. Nikhat Zareen lost 5:0 against the People's Republic of China's Wu Yu.

Wu Yu advanced to the last eight and is one win away from winning an Olympic medal. Wu Yu dominated the first round. However, Zareen bounced back in the second but the Chinese boxer edged the round. Meanwhile, in the third round, Wu Yu won unanimously.

Earlier in the previous round, Nikhat Zareen powered her way into the women's 50kg pre-quarterfinals by defeating Germany's Maxi Karina Kloetzer in a hard-fought 32-round bout. The 28-year-old Indian boxer emerged victorious with a 5-0 unanimous decision win on Sunday.

Zareen's journey in this Olympic campaign has been nothing short of impressive. The bout was challenging and messy, yet Zareen's experience and tactical prowess saw her through to the next round.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Swapnil Kusale helped India to win their third medal at the ongoing Paris Olympics.

Swapnil Kusale won the bronze medal in the men's 50m rifle 3P event at the ongoing Paris Olympics. Kusale also became the first Indian shooter to win a medal in the men's 50m rifle 3P event.

Kusale clinched the bronze medal for India in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Final after finishing in third place with an aggregate of 451.4. He secured India's 3rd medal in shooting overall.

In the qualification round, Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale finished seventh in the qualification round of men's 50m 3P to qualify for the final at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Wednesday.

Indian shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Swapnil Kusale both appeared in the men's 50m 3P qualification round at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

On his Olympic debut, Kusale finished seventh with a score of 590-38x. While Tomar ranked 11th with a total of 589-33x. Only the top eight shooters qualified for the final round, and Tomar failed to make his place in the final round.

Kusale was also the first Indian shooter to make a place in the men's 50m rifle 3P medal event at the Olympics.

