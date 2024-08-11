Paris Olympics: PT Usha defends IOA medical team over Vinesh Phogat's disqualification

Paris, Aug 11 The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president, PT Usha, has said that IOA-appointed Chief Medical Officer Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala should not be held responsible for the disqualification of Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat from the women’s 50 kg final event at the Paris Olympics, and it's the coach and support staff of grappler that should take responsibility.

IOA in a statement released on Sunday emphasised that the responsibility of weight management in sports like wrestling, weightlifting, boxing, and judo lies squarely with each athlete and their personal coaching team.

“The Indian Olympic Association president (IOA), PT Usha has clarified that the responsibility of weight management of athletes in sport like wrestling, weightlifting, boxing and judo is that of each athlete and his or her coach and not that of the IOA-appointed Chief Medical Officer Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala and his team."

Usha further clarified that the IOA-appointed Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, and his team were brought on board a few months before the Games. Their primary role was to assist in the recovery and injury management of athletes during and after their competitions. Additionally, the IOA medical team was designed to support those athletes who did not have access to their own team of nutritionists and physiotherapists.

"The IOA appointed a medical team a couple of months ago, primarily as a team that would assist in the recovery and injury management of athletes during and after their competition. This team was also designed to support athletes who did not have their own team of nutritionists and physiotherapists. The hate directed at the IOA medical team, especially Dr Pardiwala, is unacceptable and worthy of condemnation. She hoped that those rushing to judge the IOA medical team would consider all facts before arriving at any conclusions," the statement said.

Vinesh lost the chance to fight for the gold medal after she was disqualified before the final round after exceeding the weight limit of her 50kg wrestling category. Later, she appealed against her Olympic disqualification with the CAS and demanded a joint silver medal in the 50kg weight category.

