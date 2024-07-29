Paris Olympics: Ramita, Arjun Babuta to go for glory in air rifle finals on Monday

Paris, July 28 After Manu Bhaker opened the country's account with a bronze on Sunday, Indian shooters will be hoping to add more medals with two of them figuring in the finals of their respective events in the Paris Olympic Games shooting competition in Chateauroux.

Ramita Jindal will be hoping to emulate Manu when she takes part in the Final of Women’s 10m Air Rifle at 13:00 IST. Ramita had qualified for the final with a good score and will be hoping to ride the momentum in the final.

Arjun Babuta will be playing in the Men’s 10m Air Rifle Final at 15:30 IST, hoping to further swell India's tally in the sport.

India's full schedule for July 29 (all times IST):

Badminton, La Chapelle Arena

Men's doubles Group Stage, Rankireddy/Shetty v Lamsfuss/Seidel (GER), 12:00 IST

Men's Singles Group L, Lakshya Sen 18:00 IST.

Shooting, Chateauroux

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification, Manu Bhaker & Sarabjot Singh and Rhythm Sangwan & Arjun Singh Cheema, 12:45 IST

Trap Men’s Qualification – Day 1, Prithviraj Tondaiman, 13:00 IST.

Women’s 10m Air Rifle Final, Ramita Jindal, 13:00.

Men’s 10m Air Rifle Final, Arjun Babuta, 15:30 IST.

Hockey, Yves-du-Manoir Stadium 1

Men’s Pool B: India vs Argentina, 16:15 IST

Archery, Invalides

Men’s Recurve Team Quarterfinal, 18:31 IST. Men's Recurve semifinal 20:10, Final 21:11 IST

Table Tennis, South Paris Arena 4

Women’s singles second round, Manika Batra vs. Prithika Pavade, 23:30 IST.

