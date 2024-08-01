Paris Olympics: Reigning champs Belgium overcome India 2-1 in men's hockey

Paris, Aug 1 Reigning champions Belgium prevailed over India 2-1 in a high-octane Pool B clash in the men's hockey competition in the Olympic Games at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium here on Thursday. While Abhishek (18') scored the lone goal for India, Thibeau Stockbroekx (33') and John-John Dohmen (44') struck for Belgium, who won the gold medal in the Tokyo after beating India in the semifinals.

India are currently third in the standings, with seven points from two wins, one draw and one loss while Belgium lead the Pool B standings with 12 points from four wins and Australia are second with nine points from four matches.

Though both India and Belgium have already made the cut for the quarterfinals, which will start on August 4, their clash on Thursday was thrilling as it lived up to the billing with on-par performance from hooter to hooter.

The play began with India holding better ball possession in the opening quarter and building their game patiently, looking to create space and wade through the Belgian defence. The experienced India goalie PR Sreejesh was outstanding this quarter to keep the Belgians from scoring via PC in the 8th minute. This was the only real chance this quarter for a goal as Abhishek's effort in the 9th minute was unsuccessful.

However, following the 1st quarter break Abhishek returned with an intent to score and this time he was on target when he surprised Arthur de Sloover with an interception, dribbled into the D and launched a powerful shot past Vincent Vanasch. It was a resounding field goal, Abhishek's first at the Olympic Games. Only seconds earlier, Abhishek had assisted Vivek with a neat turn through the centre of the field to open play in the frontline. Vivek, making a foray from the left of the circle, took a tomahawk but missed by inches.

Abhishek’s goal put India in command. The following minutes saw Belgium come up with incredible chances, one through a PC but Hendrickx was once again stopped by Sreejesh.

The Indian stalwart was kept busy in the post as Belgium continued to attack, this time Sloover took a shot from the centre of the circle which was padded away by Sreejesh - ensuring India stayed in the lead.

Meanwhile, India also had an opportunity to double their lead in the 25th minute when they earned their first penalty corner. Though Amit Rohidas's shot found the net, the goal was ruled out due to dangerous play.

Trailing by a goal at half-time, the Red Lions returned for the third quarter with a vengeance. They were quick to level the score in the 33rd minute when Sloover came up with brilliant stick work to enter the circle from the left to assist Van Aubel who played it across the face of the goal with Stockbroekx giving it a final tap-in and equalised 1-1.

They extended the lead in the 44th minute despite the heroics of Sreejesh who had saved the first attempt but a goal-mouth melee with three Indian defenders and two Belgium attackers eventually ended up in a goal, thanks to John-John Dohmen.

Ahead by 2-1, the fourth quarter began with Belgium shifting gears in their attack. Though India played on par with Abhishek making another attempt on goal in the 51st minute, Vanasch was on had to save it.

An infringement by an Indian player saw them give away a crucial penalty corner in the 51st minute but Sreejesh was up to the task to stop Tom Boon from scoring.

With Rajkumar Pal getting a yellow card in the following minutes didn't help India's cause as they hunted for an equaliser. Relentless in their attack, Mandeep fetched India an important PC with less than two minutes remaining for the final hooter.

While the Indian hockey fans would have hoped for another late surge by Harmanpreet Singh, Florent van Aubel came up with a match-winning stick-block to defend the PC and end the game, adding three points to their kitty.

On Friday, India will take on Australia in their last Pool B match.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor