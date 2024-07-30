Paris Olympics: Rifle shooters Tomar, Kusale get into act; Lovlina to start campaign on Day 5 (full schedule)

Paris, July 31 India's quest for their third medal in the Olympic Games here will continue on the fifth day of competition with rifle shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Swapnil Kusale leading the charge in the men's 50m Rifle 3-Positions.

India's two bronze medals so far have been bagged by shooters with Manu Bhaker figuring in both. She won the 10m Air Pistol Individual bronze on Sunday and on Tuesday, she and Sarabjot Singh beat a Korean pair to win the bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event.

Tomar and Kusale will get into the act, hoping to make up for the indifferent performance of the rifle shooters so far.

The qualification round of Men's 50m 3-position is scheduled at 12:30 IST, with Tomar and Kusale, India's best shooters in this discipline, hoping to add to the two bronze medals won by the pistol shooters. Shreyashi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari will continue to try their luck on the second day of trap qualification, starting at 12:30 IST.

Tokyo Olympic Games bronze medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain will get into action while Indian sportspersons will face crucial matches in badminton, table tennis and archery. Lovlina will open her campaign against Sunniya Hofstad in a Round of 16 clash in women's 75kg at 15:34 IST, hoping to make up for the early exit of Amit Panghal and Jaismine.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will continue her pursuit in the women's Singles Group M clash against Kristin Kuuba of Estonia at 12:00 noon. Lakshya Sen will meet Indonesia's higher-ranked Jonatan Christie in a decisive match in Group L at 13:40 IST.

In the evening, HS Prannoy will be looking for his second win in Men's Singles Group K with a clash against Vietnam's Due Phat Le at 23:00 IST. Victory in the match will push Prannoy closer to a place in the quarterfinal.

Women archer Deepika Kumar will take on Reena Parnat of Estonia in the women's 1/32 Elimination Round at 15:56 IST while another seasoned player, Tarundeep Rai will battle it out with Tom Hall of Great Britain in a Men's 1/32 Elimination Round match at 15:34.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor