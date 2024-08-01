Paris Olympics, Sailing: Vishnu Saravanan finishes day 1 at 34th spot after race 2

Paris [France], August 1 : Asian Games medalist sailor Vishnu Saravanan ended the first day of his Paris Olympics campaign at number 34 at the end of race two of men's dinghy competition on Thursday.

Taking part in race 1 with 43 competitors, Vishnu finished at number 10 with 10 race points. However, at the end of race two, he slipped to 34th spot with 34 race points.

Boats which will finish between 1st and 10th spot at the end of race 10 will progress to the medal race.

Saravanan secured India its first sailing quota for the 2024 Olympics in the men's dinghy this January in Australia at the ILCA 7 Men's World Championship 2024. He also secured a bronze medal in the Asian Games Hangzhou last year in the men's dinghy competition.

Coming to the women's dinghy competition, Nethra Kumanan finished at number six with six race points at the end of race one.

However, race two was postponed.

Kumanan secured India's second Paris 2024 Olympics quota in sailing during the Last Chance Regatta, an Olympic qualifier event, held in Hyeres, France in April.

She was competing in the women's dinghy (ILCA 6), Nethra managed to get a fifth-place finish after scoring 67 points in the overall leaderboard. However, due to the virtue of being the top performer among all sailors from the Emerging Nations Program (ENP) who were yet to get a quota, she managed to earn her country a ticket to the Olympics.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor