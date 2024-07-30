Paris Olympics: Shooting, Hockey, Boxing - A look at India's action-packed schedule for Tuesday

Paris [France], July 30 : The Indian shooting pair of Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh will aim to add to the country's medal count at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 on Tuesday.

Manu-Sarabjot, who secured 580-20x points in total to finish third, will be taking on fourth-placed South Korea who shot 579-18x points in the 10 m air pistol mixed team bronze medal match. The match will start at 1 PM IST.

Prithviraj Tondaiman will compete in the Trap Men's Qualification (Shooting) that will start at 12:30 PM IST. If he qualifies then he will be seen in the final at 7 PM IST.

Rajeshwari Kumari and Shreyasi Singh will be competing in the Trap Women's qualification, which will be held at the same time as the men's event.

Balraj Panwar will be seen in action at 1:40 PM IST where he will be competing in the quarterfinals of the Men's Singles sculls in Rowing.

The Indian Men's Hockey Team will lock horns with Ireland in their third match of the group stage, which will start at 4:45 PM IST.

Women's archers Ankita Bhakat and Bhajan Kaur will kick off their Recurve Individual campaigns in Round of 32, which will start at 5:27 PM IST. If they qualify for the Round of 16, then their match will be telecasted at 5:53 PM IST.

The former World No. 1 pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Sethi will play their last group stage match against Indonesia, which will kick off at 5:30 PM IST.

Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponappa will be seen in their last group-stage match at 6:20 PM IST.

Boxer Amit Panghal will be seen competing in his Round of 16 match in the Men's 51 Kg category against Zambia's Patrick Chinyemba at 7:16 PM IST.

Boxer Jasmine Lamboria will be playing her Round of 32 match in the Women's 57 Kg category against Philippines's Nesthy Petcio. On the other hand, Preeti Pawar will be seen in her pre-quarterfinals match in the Women's 54 Kg category against Columbia's Yeni Marcela Arias Castaneda (Colombia) at 1:22 AM IST (July 31).

Men's archer, Dhiraj Bommadevara will be in action at 10:46 PM IST in his Round of 32 match. If he goes on to win then his match of the Round of 16 will be at 11:25 PM IST.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor