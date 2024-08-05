Paris Olympics: Simone Biles secures silver in floor exercise competition, finishes fifth in balance beamParis Olympics: Simone Biles secures silver in floor exercise competition, finishes fifth in balance beam

Paris [France], August 5 : Legendary American gymnast Simone Biles added to her resume as one of the finest sportspersons of the modern era, securing her 11th overall Olympic medal and her fourth at the ongoing Paris Olympics with a silver medal in women's floor exercise event on Monday.

In the women's floor exercise, Brazil's Rebeca Andrade secured the gold medal with a score of 14.166, with Biles coming in second spot with 14.133 points. The bronze medalist was Jordan Chiles of the USA, with a score of 13.766.

Now, Biles has a total of seven golds, two silvers and two bronze medals in her Olympics career. Two each of these golds have come in vault, team and all-around competitions. One has come in floor exercise. She has a silver each in the team and floor exercise competitions while two bronze have come in balance beam events.

This along with 30 medals at the World Championships, including 23 gold medals, four silver medals and three bronze medals, make her the most successful gymnast in history.

At the Paris Olympics so far, she has secured four medals, including gold medals in team, all-around and vault competitions.

Coming to the women's balance beam final, Alice D'Amato of Italy walked away with the gold medal, with a score of 14.366 points. The silver medal went to China's Zhou Yaqin with a score of 14.100 points. The bronze medal was bagged by Manila Esposito of Italy with a score of 14.000.

Simone could not replicate her magic in the balance beam final this time, as she finished fifth with a score of 13.100 points out of eight athletes.

