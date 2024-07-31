Paris Olympics: Sindhu beats Kristin Kuuba to top group, seals pre-quarters berth

Paris, July 31 Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu defeated Estonia's Kristin Kuuba 21-5, 21-10 in the women's singles Group M match on Wednesday at the 2024 Paris Games.

Sindhu secured the win in just 34 minutes and topped the group with two wins to advance to the round of 16 stage.

In her opening match, the ace Indian defeated Maldives' Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq.

Sindhu, who is playing her third successive Olympics, has never returned empty-handed from the Summer Games, having claimed silver at her debut Games at Rio 2016 before clinching bronze at the Tokyo Games.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor