Paris Olympics: Spain clinch gold in football with dramatic extra-time win over France

Paris, Aug 10 Spain continued their good run in international football with a thrilling 5-3 victory over France to secure Olympic men’s gold at Paris 2024. The Spaniards overcame a spirited French comeback to claim their first Olympic title since 1992.

The hosts, managed by Thierry Henry, drew first blood early in the match, sending the Parisian crowd into raptures.

However, Spain quickly responded, turning the tide with three quick goals before the half-time whistle. The 3-1 score line seemed to put the Spaniards in control, but France was not ready to surrender on home soil.

In the second half, France staged an impressive comeback, clawing their way back to 3-3, forcing the match into extra time. The momentum appeared to be with the French, but Spain's substitute, Sergio Camello, had other plans.

In the extra period, Camello scored twice, both times sparking wild celebrations among the Spanish players and fans. The Rayo Vallecano forward's decisive strikes ensured Spain's triumph and capped off a memorable tournament.

This victory adds to Spain's recent success on the international stage. Just over a month ago, they lifted the men’s European Championship Euro 2924), defeating England in the final. Their youth teams have also shone brightly, with the men's under-19 squad claiming the European title last month, and the women’s team winning the World Cup last year.

