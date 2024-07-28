Paris Olympics: Sumit Nagal crashes out in opening round after defeat against Corentin Moutet

Paris, July 28 India’s ace tennis player Sumit Nagal crashed out of the 2024 Olympics with an opening round defeat against France’s Corentin Moutet losing 2-6, 6-2, 5-7 in two hours and 28 minutes on Court 7 on Sunday.

Despite taking his time to settle into the game which saw the Indian lose the first set 2-6, Nagal found his footing in the second set winning 6-2 showcasing his ability to cause an upset.

The two players seemed to be even in terms of their ability but Moutet, who had the complete support of the home crowd broke Nagal’s serve in the final set when the game was poised at 5-5 and went on to clinch the final two games and won 7-5 to claim the victory.

This continues Sumit’s disappointing performance at the Games as the World Ranked 68 had previously lost out in the second round at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics against Daniil Medvedev of the Russian Olympic Committee.

Rohan Bopanna and N. Sriram Balaji will be taking part in the Tennis men’s doubles event later in the day against French duo of Edouard Roger-Vasselin & Gael Monfils. Their game was originally set to be played on Saturday but was postponed due to rain.

