Paris Olympics: This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, says Sreejesh ahead of his final match

New Delhi, Aug 8 Hour before India’s bronze medal match against Spain in the men’s hockey event begins at the Paris Olympics, goalkeeper PR Sreejesh said his journey of playing the sport internationally has been nothing short of extraordinary.

The bronze medal game for India in the Paris Olympics is Sreejesh’s final international hockey game for India, as he aims to end his 18-year career on a high. "As I stand between the posts for the final time, my heart swells with gratitude and pride. This journey, from a young boy with a dream to the man defending India's honour, has been nothing short of extraordinary.

"Today, I play my last match for India. Every save, every dive, every roar of the crowd will forever echo in my soul. Thank you, India, for believing in me, for standing by me. This is not the end, but the beginning of cherished memories. Forever a custodian of dreams. Jai Hind," wrote Sreejesh in a post on his social media accounts.

Sreejesh had produced two match-defining saves in the quarterfinal shoot-out against Great Britain, and helped India enter the semi-final of the hockey event in the Olympics for a second consecutive time.

He was a member of the bronze medal winning hockey team at the Tokyo Olympics, giving India its first-ever medal in the sport at the mega quadrennial event since 1980.

Sreejesh, who debuted in 2006, has also been a member of 2022 Asian Games gold medal winning side, as well as winning the Asian Champions Trophy on four occasions and of the 2015 team that won the bronze medal in the FIH Hockey World League Final. He was also conferred with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award in 2021.

At the 2014 Asian Games, Sreejesh stood like a wall in the final to keep Pakistan at bay in the penalty shoot-out. He has also been conferred with the Arjuna Award in 2015 and the Padma Shri in 2017.

Sreejesh was also a part of the Indian squad that won a silver medal at the 2022 Birmingham Games and a gold medal at last year’s Asian Games.

