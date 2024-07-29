Paris Olympics: Tom Daley becomes first diver to win three medals in men's 10m synchro

Paris, July 29 Britain's Tom Daley on Monday became the first diver to win three Olympic medals in the Men's 10m Synchronized Platform event as he finished second with partner Noah Williams in the 33rd edition of the Games here.

The Chinese duo Yang Hao and Lian Junjie, who have won the past three world titles, posted a score of 490.35 to beat the British duo, Tom and Noah (463.44), who took home silver ahead of Rylan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor-Murray (422.13) with a history-making bronze for Canada.

After placing joint-second with Canada in the opening rounds, a strong third dive extended Britain’s lead and they consistently finished second in the remaining rounds, with China clinching gold.

At the Olympic Games Rio 2016, Daley won a synchro bronze with Dan Goodfellow, and a longed-for gold medal at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, alongside Matty Lee, in the synchro.

Daley now has five Olympic medals from five Games across events.

