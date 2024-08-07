Paris Olympics: U.S wrestling legend seeks silver medal for Vinesh; proposes rule changes to avoid such situations

Paris, Aug 7 Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the women's 50 kg competition at the Paris Olympic Games has resonated with Jordan Burroughs, the American freestyle wrestler who won the gold medal in the 2012 Games in London seeking a silver medal for the Indian grappler and suggesting measures to prevent such occurrences in future.

"Give Vinesh the silver medal," Burroughs urged IOC, pleading the case of the Indian wrestler who was disqualified because she was 100 gm overweight in the morning weigh-ins after gaining weight to replenish the energy lost during three bouts on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old Burroughs, who holds the record for participating in most Olympic and World Championships in American history, had proposed some path-breaking measures to ensure no wrestler returns home empty-handed despite winning three bouts at the Olympics.

Soon after putting out a social media post highlighting Vinesh's plight for the American public and the sport's elites, Burroughs proposed immediate rule changes for the United World Wrestling.

WEIGHT ALLOWANCE FOR SECOND DAY

His proposal includes giving a one-kg weight allowance to be given to wrestlers on the second day of the competition and weigh-ins to be pushed from 8:30 am to 10:30 am local time.

The American legend, who has won nine medals at the World Championships, has also proposed that a forfeit should occur in future finals only if the opposing finalist misses weight. He has also suggested that after a semifinal victory, both finalists’ medals should be secured even if weight is missed on Day 2. "Gold can only be won by a wrestler who makes weight on the second day," he proposed.

Earlier in the day, Burroughs put out a post in support of the Indian wrestler.

In a post titled: "For those of you just waking up", Burroughs said, "Vinesh Phogat, Olympic finalist at 50kg from India, missed weight this morning and will be disqualified from the tournament.

"She was scheduled to wrestle American Sarah Hildebrandt in the finals today with an Olympic Gold Medal on the line. Hildebrandt will instead wrestle Guzman, the Cuban wrestler Vinesh beat in last night’s Semifinal 5-0.

Vinesh, unfortunately, will be leaving Paris with no medal," said Burroughs.

His post drew support from many netizens with one of them suggesting the multiple weigh-ins being dangerous for the health of wrestlers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor