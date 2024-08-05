Paris Olympics: Vishnu, Nethra end sailing campaign, fail to finish inside top 10 competitors in dinghy event

Paris [France], August 5 : The campaign of Indian sailors Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan ended at the ongoing Paris Olympics as they failed to finish among the top 10 competitors at the men's and women's dinghy competition on Monday.

In the men's dinghy competition, Saravanan, who secured a bronze medal at the Asian Games last year, finished at the 18th spot with a net score of 114 after eight races.

Nethra, however, finished at the 21st spot with a total score of 155 after nine races. She had a promising start with a sixth-place finish in the opening race but failed to capitalise on it, as per Olympics.com.

Also, both sailors faced a disadvantage as they were not able to complete their series of 10 races due to cancellations.

Saravanan secured India its first sailing quota for the 2024 Olympics in the men's dinghy this January in Australia at the ILCA 7 Men's World Championship 2024. He also secured a bronze medal in the Asian Games in Hangzhou last year in the men's dinghy competition.

Kumanan secured India's second Paris 2024 Olympics quota in sailing during the Last Chance Regatta, an Olympic qualifier event, held in Hyeres, France in April. She was competing in the women's dinghy (ILCA 6). Nethra managed to get a fifth-place finish after scoring 67 points on the overall leaderboard. Due to being the top performer among all sailors from the Emerging Nations Program (ENP) who were yet to get a quota, she managed to earn her country a ticket to the Olympics.

