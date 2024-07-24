Paris Olympics: When and Where to watch Indian squad in Archery events?

Paris, July 24 A day before the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics, India’s archery squad will get into action with the preliminary rounds scheduled to begin on Thursday at Invalides. The archers will be the first to start India's campaign in Paris.

India’s hunt for their first-ever Archery medal at the Olympics will begin with the Women’s Individual and team events while the men’s individual, men’s team and mixed team events are scheduled to take place later in the day.

Former World No.1 Deepika Kumari and Tarundeep Rai will be leading the young squad in what will be the duo’s fourth Olympics appearance. Dhiraj Bommadevara, Bhajan Kaur and Ankita Bhakat will all be making their Games debut.

The 2024 Paris Olympics are the first edition since London 2012 when India will field a full-strength squad in Olympic archery competitions.

The squad will be hoping to look past the controversy that saw their coach Baek Woong-Ki return to India over the denial of accreditation and hope to make a solid mark at the Games.

On Thursday, the archers will hope to achieve good rankings so that they can get comparatively easier opponents in the preliminary rounds.

Indian archery squad:

Men: Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Pravin Jadhav

Women: Deepika Kumari, Bhajan Kaur and Ankita Bhakat

Where to watch:

What: Olympics Archery event

When: Thursday, July 25

Where: Esplanade des Invalides, Paris

Time:

Women's Individual: 1 pm IST

Women's Team: 1 pm IST

Men's Individual: 5:45 pm IST

Mixed Team: 5:45 pm IST

Men's Team: 5:45 pm IST

Broadcasting: Sports 18

Livestream: Jio Cinema app and website

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor