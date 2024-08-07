Paris Olympics: Wrestler Antim Panghal crashes out in Round of 16

Paris [France], August 7 : Indian wrestler Antim Panghal lost to Zeynep Yetgil of Turkey in the women's 53 kg freestyle round of 16 bout at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday.

The Turkish wrestler, a U23 European championship bronze medallist, won on technical superiority, as per Olympics.com.

If Yetgil makes to the final, Panghal could fight for a bronze medal via the repechage rounds tomorrow (August 8).

Earlier in the day, India's marathon race walk mixed relay team of Suraj Panwar and Priyanka Goswami, could not finish the final of the mixed relay event.

Their campaign ended prematurely at the 33.4 km mark, shortly after the third exchange, due to multiple infractions involving loss of contact and bent knee issues.

The marathon race walk mixed relay, known for its gruelling demands, saw Spain's Alvaro Martin and Maria Perez emerge victorious with a time of 2:50:31.

Ecuador and Australia won silver and bronze medals. Javelin thrower Annu Rani, who holds the national record, could not make it to the final.

She finished 15th in Group A, falling short of the qualification standard of 62.00m.

