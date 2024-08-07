Paris Olympics: Wrestler defeated by Vinesh Phogat in semis to replace her in 50 kg category final after disqualification

Paris [France], August 7 : Cuban wrestler Guzman Lopez Yusneylis, who was defeated by Vinesh Phogat in the semi-finals of the 50 kg category wrestling in the Paris Olympics, will be replacing her in the finals after Vinesh was disqualified on Wednesday.

In a big blow to India's medal hopes from the wrestling arena, grappler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the 50 kg women's wrestling event for breaching the weight mark. Vinesh was scheduled to take on the United States's Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in the Gold Medal match today.

In an official statement, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced the decision on Wednesday.

"VINESH Vinesh (IND) failed second day weigh-in. According to the acticle 11 of the International Wrestling Rules, VINESH Vinesh (IND) will be replaced by the wrestler who lost against her in the Semifinal. Therefore GUZMAN LOPEZ Yusneylis (CUB) will compete in the Final. Repechage SUSAKI Yui (JPN) vs LIVACH Oksana (UKR) will become Bronze Medal Match," an official statement stated.

A statement issued by the Indian Olympic contingent said that Phogat had tipped the scales above the 50 kg mark and was disqualified.

"It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women's Wrestling 50 kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50 kg this morning. No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh's privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand," the statement read.

Vinesh Phogat had entered the Gold Medal bout after beating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, India can continue to hope for medals from the athletics arena. Athlete Avinash Sable will be taking part in the 3000 Metre Steeplechase final on Thursday. Mirabai Chanu will also be in action tonight where she will be seen competing in the Women's 49 KG category in Weightlifting.

