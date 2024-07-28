Paris Olympics: Young swimmers Srihari Nataraj and Dhinidhi Desinghu bow out of heats

Paris [France], July 28 : India's swimming campaign at the Paris 2024 Olympics saw an early end as both Srihari Nataraj and Dhinidhi Desinghu failed to progress past the heats in their respective events.

Dhinidhi Desinghu, the youngest member of India's contingent at just 14 years old, showcased her talent by clocking 2:06.96 to top Heat 1 in the women's 200m freestyle. Desinghu, hailing from Bengaluru, holds the national record of 2:04.24 in this event, highlighting her potential and promise for the future. Despite her impressive performance in her heat, Desinghu finished 23rd out of 30 swimmers across four heats and did not advance to the next round. This marked her debut appearance at the Olympics, setting the stage for what could be a bright future in international swimming.

In the women's 200m freestyle event, Australia's Mollie O'Callaghan led the pack with a remarkable time of 1:55.79. The competition was fierce, with Romania's Rebecca-Aimee Diaconescu securing the last spot for the semi-finals with a time of 1:59.29.

Srihari Nataraj, another promising swimmer from India, competed in the men's 100m backstroke. Nataraj clocked 55.01 to finish second in Heat 2, but his time placed him 33rd overall in a field of 46 swimmers. This was Nataraj's second Olympic appearance, following his participation in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Despite not advancing, his experience and efforts reflect his dedication and the competitive spirit of Indian swimmers on the global stage.

The top 16 swimmers from the heats progressed to the semi-finals, which were scheduled to take place later in the day. Nataraj's and Desinghu's early exits underscore the high level of competition at the Olympics, where only the best in the world move forward.

While the results were not as hoped for the Indian swimming team, the participation of young athletes like Desinghu and seasoned competitors like Nataraj offers a glimpse into the future of Indian swimming. Both swimmers have shown great potential and determination, qualities that will serve them well in future competitions.

The Paris 2024 Olympics continues to be a learning ground for Indian athletes, providing invaluable experience and exposure to the highest level of sports. As Desinghu and Nataraj return home, they carry with them the lessons learnt and the motivation to train harder for the next opportunity to compete on the world stage.

