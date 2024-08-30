Paris Paralympics 2024: Avani Lekhara Wins Gold Medal in Women’s 10m Air Rifle SH1 Event

Avani Lekhara claimed her second Paralympic gold on Friday with a record-setting performance in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 final at the Paris Paralympics 2024. Lekhara shot a record-breaking 249.7 points, surpassing her own previous record of 249.6 set at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021. Compatriot Mona Agarwal earned the bronze with a score of 228.7.

AVANI LEKHARA -🥇 in 2020 & 🥇 in 2024 Paralympics. 🥶



This victory marks India’s first medal at the Paris Paralympics. Her performance has set the tone for India’s largest-ever Paralympic contingent, with hopes high for more medals in the coming days.

The 22-year-old shooter made history by becoming the first Indian woman to win two gold medals at the Paralympics. Avani, who originally claimed her first gold medal in the women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, successfully defended her title in Paris.

In the qualification, defending champion Avani shot 625.8 to be placed second behind Iryna Shchetnik, who broke the Paralympic qualification record with a score of 627.5. Mona, the two-time World Cup gold medallist competing in her maiden Paralympics, shot 623.1 in the qualification and entered the final in fifth place.