Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 1: Sukant Kadam Beats Malaysia’s Mohammed Amin Burhanuddin in Men’s Singles Badminton Competition
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 29, 2024 04:05 PM2024-08-29T16:05:07+5:302024-08-29T16:06:13+5:30
In a terrific start to the para badminton competition at the Paris Paralympics Games 2024, India’s Sukant Kadam secured a hard-fought win against Malaysia’s Mohammed Amin Burhanuddin in the men’s singles SL4 Group B match on Thursday, Augus 29.
The Kadam rallied after dropping the first game to win with scores of 17-21, 21-15, and 22-20 at the Paris Paralympics. He saved 4 match points to take 6 consecutive points from 16-20 down.