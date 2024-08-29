Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 1: Sukant Kadam Beats Malaysia’s Mohammed Amin Burhanuddin in Men’s Singles Badminton Competition

In a terrific start to the para badminton competition at the Paris Paralympics Games 2024, India’s Sukant Kadam secured a hard-fought win against Malaysia’s Mohammed Amin Burhanuddin in the men’s singles SL4 Group B match on Thursday, Augus 29.

The Kadam rallied after dropping the first game to win with scores of 17-21, 21-15, and 22-20 at the Paris Paralympics. He saved 4 match points to take 6 consecutive points from 16-20 down.