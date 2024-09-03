Paris Paralympics 2024: Deepthi Jeevanji Wins Bronze Medal in Women's 400m T20 Event

Deepthi Jeevanji secured the bronze medal in the women’s 400m T20 final at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Tuesday, clocking 55.82 seconds. The reigning world champion was close to winning silver but was overtaken by Turkey’s Aysel Onder, who finished with a time of 55.23 seconds and had previously broken Jeevanji’s world record during the heats. Ukraine’s Yuliia Shuliar won gold with a time of 55.16 seconds.

Deepthi Jeevanji is only the second Indian athlete to win a medal in a track event at the Paralympic Games, following Preethi Pal. Pal won bronze in the women’s 100m T35 and 200m T35, becoming the first Indian woman track and field athlete to achieve multiple Paralympic medals.

India has now won a total of 16 medals at the ongoing Paralympic Games, including three gold, five silver, and eight bronze.