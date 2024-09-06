Paris Paralympics 2024: Harvinder Singh, Preeti Pal Named India's Flag-Bearers for Closing Ceremony

Harvinder Singh and Preeti Pal, two Indian para-athletes who made history at the Paris Paralympic Games, have been named the flag-bearers for India at the closing ceremony.

Harvinder Singh and Preeti Pal named as India’s flag bearers at Paris Paralympics closing ceremony pic.twitter.com/n0RLpXK6J7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 6, 2024

Pal, who won bronze medals in the Women's 100m and 200m T35 events, became the first Indian woman track-and-field para-athlete to win two medals at the Paralympic Games. Singh, a para-archer, became the first Indian to win gold in the sport at the Paralympics.

Read Also | Paris Paralympics: Praveen Kumar brings home sixth gold for India, breaks Asian T64 high jump record

The closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will be held at the Stade de France on Sept. 8, starting at 9 p.m. CEST.