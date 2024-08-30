Paris Paralympics 2024: Manish Narwal Wins Silver in P1 Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Event (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 30, 2024 06:13 PM2024-08-30T18:13:18+5:302024-08-30T18:14:54+5:30
Manish Narwal secured a silver medal in the P1 Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 shooting event at the Paris ...
Manish Narwal secured a silver medal in the P1 Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 shooting event at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Friday. Narwal finished with a score of 234.9. Narwal’s silver brings India’s total to four medals at the 2024 Para Games. Earlier in the day, Avani Lekhara won gold and Mona Agarwal took bronze in the R2 Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event. Additionally, Preethi Pal secured a bronze in the women’s 100m T35 athletics event.
Open in app
SILVER 🥈 For INDIA 🇮🇳— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) August 30, 2024
Manish Narwal wins silver medal in the Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final with a score of 234.9 🙌#Paris2024#Cheer4Bharat#Paralympics2024#ParaShooting@mansukhmandviya@MIB_India@PIB_India@IndiaSports@ParalympicIndia@PCI_IN_Official@Media_SAI… pic.twitter.com/tdWTGStMpA