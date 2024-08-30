Paris Paralympics 2024: Manish Narwal Wins Silver in P1 Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Event (Watch Video)

Manish Narwal secured a silver medal in the P1 Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 shooting event at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Friday. Narwal finished with a score of 234.9. Narwal’s silver brings India’s total to four medals at the 2024 Para Games. Earlier in the day, Avani Lekhara won gold and Mona Agarwal took bronze in the R2 Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event. Additionally, Preethi Pal secured a bronze in the women’s 100m T35 athletics event.