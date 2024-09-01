Paris Paralympics: India shuttlers Mandeep, Palak concede defeat in quarterfinal bouts

Paris [France], September 1 : Indian para shuttlers Mandeep Kaur and Palak Kohli conceded defeat in their respective quarterfinal bouts at the ongoing Paris Paralympics on Sunday.

Mandeep failed to dominate in the women's singles SL3 quarterfinal match against Nigeria's Mariam Eniola Bolaji on Sunday.

In the first set, the Indian para shuttler conceded an 8-21 defeat. In the second set, Mandeep failed to make a comeback and lost 9-21 against her Nigerian opponent.

The quarterfinal match lasted for 23 minutes.

On the other hand, Indian para shuttler Palak Kohli also conceded a 19-21, 15-21 defeat against Indonesia's Khalimatus Sadiyah in the women's singles SL4 quarterfinal match on Sunday.

Palak had a stunning start to the match, however, she failed to hold her nerves and lost the first set 19-21. In the second set, the Indian shuttler lost 15-21 against Khalimatus. The game lasted for 28 minutes.

India has secured a total of five medals at the ongoing Paris Paralympics, with one gold medal, a silver, and three bronze medals.

Rubina finished third and bagged a bronze medal in the P2-Women's 10M Air Pistol SH-1 final on Saturday. She gathered a total of 211.1 points in the final. Javanmardi Sareh of Iran finished with gold (236.8 points) and Turkey's Ozgan Aysel went on to win the silver medal (231.1 points).

On Friday, reigning Paralympic champion, Avani Lekhara maintained her streak and struck gold in the women's 10m air rifle final at the ongoing Paris Paralympics. Shooter Mona Agarwal bagged the bronze medal at the same event.

India's silver medal came in shooting as well, with Manish Narwal getting a silver in the men's P1 10 m air pistol SH1 competition.

Athlete Preethi Pal secured a bronze medal in the women's T35 100 m race after clocking 14.21 seconds, which is also her personal best.

This year, India has sent its largest Paralympics contingent ever, comprising 84 athletes across 12 sports, a testament to the country's expanding para-sports ecosystem. India's participation in the Paris 2024 Paralympics marks not only a significant increase in numbers but also in medal hopes, as the nation aims to surpass its previous achievements in Tokyo.

