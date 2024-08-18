Paris Paralympics: Indians who have qualified - full list

New Delhi [India], August 18 : India have named 84 athletes to compete at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, which is scheduled to be held from August 28 to September 8. The contingent is India's largest ever sent to the Paralympic Games.

At the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, India had sent 54 athletes, which included 14 women. At the Paris Paralympics, however, that number has grown to 84 overall with 32 women included in the Indian contingent, as per Olympics.com.

India will compete in three new sports - para-cycling, para-rowing and blind judo - at the Paris Paralympics, extending the country's participation to 12 sports. Overall, 22 sports will be held at Paris 2024.

Arshad Shaik will compete in the men's C2 para-cycling events while Jyoti Gaderiya will do so in the women's C2 events. Kapil Parmar will take part in the men's 60kg J1 event in blind judo and he will be accompanied in this sport by Kokila, competing in the women's 48kg J2 category. Anita and K. Narayana will represent India in PR3 mixed doubles sculls in para-rowing.

Tokyo 2020 was India's most successful Paralympic Games with the country winning 19 medals including five gold, eight silver and six bronze.

Avani Lekhara, who won gold in the women's R2 10m air rifle standing SH1 event after tying the world record at Tokyo 2020, will compete at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. She was the first Indian woman to win a Paralympic gold medal in Tokyo, as per Olympics.com.

Also returning to the fold is men's F64 javelin thrower Sumit Antil. He won the gold medal in this event at Tokyo 2020 and is a two-time world champion. The 26-year-old also holds the world record after achieving a 73.29m throw at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou last year.

Table tennis player Bhavina Patel, who won India's first Paralympics medal in the sport, will compete in the women's singles event and also partner with Sonalben Patel in the women's doubles at Paris 2024.

Harvinder Singh, who became the first Indian to win an archery medal at the Paralympics in Tokyo, will appear in men's individual recurve open and mixed team recurve open in the ST category.

Number

Athlete

Sport

Event

Category

1

Harvinder Singh

Para Archery

Men's individual recurve open, Mixed team recurve open

ST

2

Rakesh Kumar

Para Archery

Men's individual compound open, Mixed team compound open

W2

3

Shyam Sundar Swami

Para Archery

Men's individual compound open, Mixed team compound open

ST

4

Pooja

Para Archery

Women's individual recurve open, Mixed team recurve open

ST

5

Sarita

Para Archery

Women's individual compound open, Mixed team compound open

W2

6

Sheetal Devi

Para Archery

Women's individual compound open, Mixed team compound open

ST

7

Deepthi Jeevanji

Para Athletics

Women's 400m

T20

8

Sumit Antil

Para Athletics

Men's javelin throw

F64

9

Sandeep

Para Athletics

Men's javelin throw

F64

10

Ajeet Singh

Para Athletics

Men's javelin throw

F46

11

Rinku

Para Athletics

Men's javelin throw

F46

12

Navdeep

Para Athletics

Men's javelin throw

F41

13

Yogesh Kathuniya

Para Athletics

Men's discus throw

F56

14

Dharambir

Para Athletics

Men's club throw

F51

15

Nishad Kumar

Para Athletics

Men's high jump

T47

16

Mariyappan Thangavelu

Para Athletics

Men's high jump

T63

17

Sachin Sarjerao Khilari

Para Athletics

Men's shot put

F46

18

Preethi Pal

Para Athletics

Women's 100m, 200m

T35

19

Bhagyashri Jadhav

Para Athletics

Women's shot put

F34

20

Manu

Para Athletics

Men's shot put

F37

21

Parveen Kumar

Para Athletics

Men's javelin throw

F57

22

Ram Pal

Para Athletics

Men's high jump

T47

23

Ravi Rongali

Para Athletics

Men's shot put

F40

24

Sandip Sargar

Para Athletics

Men's javelin throw

F64

25

Sundar Singh Gurjar

Para Athletics

Men's javelin throw

F46

26

Shailesh Kumar

Para Athletics

Men's high jump

T63

27

Sharad Kumar

Para Athletics

Men's high jump

T63

28

Mohd. Yasser

Para Athletics

Men's shot put

F46

29

Rohit Kumar

Para Athletics

Men's shot put

F46

30

Pranav Soorma

Para Athletics

Men's club throw

F51

31

Amit Kumar

Para Athletics

Men's club throw

F51

32

Arvind

Para Athletics

Men's shot put

F35

33

Dipesh Kumar

Para Athletics

Men's javelin throw

F54

34

Praveen Kumar

Para Athletics

Men's high jump

T64

35

Dilip Gavit

Para Athletics

Men's 400m

T47

36

Soman Rana

Para Athletics

Men's shot put

F57

37

Hokato Sema

Para Athletics

Men's shot put

F57

38

Sakshi Kasana

Para Athletics

Women's discus throw

F55

39

Karam Jyoti

Para Athletics

Women's discus throw

F55

40

Rakshitha Raju

Para Athletics

Women's 1500m

T11

41

Amisha Rawat

Para Athletics

Women's shot put

F46

42

Bhavanaben Chaudhary

Para Athletics

Women's javelin throw

F46

43

Simran

Para Athletics

Women's 100m, 200m

T12

44

Kanchan Lakhani

Para Athletics

Women's discus throw

F53

45

Manoj Sarkar

Para Badminton

Men's singles

SL3

46

Nitesh Kumar

Para Badminton

Men's singles, Mixed doubles

SL3

47

Krishna Nagar

Para Badminton

Men's singles

SH6

48

Sivarajan Solaimalai

Para Badminton

Men's singles, Mixed doubles

SH6

49

Suhas Yathiraj

Para Badminton

Men's singles, Mixed doubles

SL4

50

Sukant Kadam

Para Badminton

Men's singles

SL4

51

Tarun

Para Badminton

Men's singles

SL4

52

Manasi Joshi

Para Badminton

Women's singles

SL3

53

Mandeep Kaur

Para Badminton

Women's singles

SL3

54

Palak Kohli

Para Badminton

Women's singles, Mixed doubles

SL4

55

Manisha Ramadass

Para Badminton

Women's singles

SU5

56

Thulasimathi Murugesan

Para Badminton

Women's singles, Mixed doubles

SU5

57

Nithya Sre Sivan

Para Badminton

Women's singles, Mixed doubles

SH6

58

Prachi Yadav

Para Canoe

Women's Va'a single 200m

VL2

59

Yash Kumar

Para Canoe

Men's Kayak Single 200m

KL1

60

Pooja Ojha

Para Canoe

Women's Kayak Single 200m

KL1

61

Arshad Shaik

Para Cycling

Men's C2 Road Time Trial, C1-3 Road Race, C1-3 1000m Track Time Trial, C2 3000m Track Pursuit

C2

62

Jyoti Gaderiya

Para Cycling

Women's C1-3 Road Time Trial, C1-3 Road Race, C1-3 500m Track Time Trial, C1-3 3000m Track Pursuit

C2

63

Kapil Parmar

Blind Judo

Men's 60kg

J1

64

Kokila

Blind Judo

Women's 48kg

J2

65

Parmjeet Kumar

Para Powerlifting

Men's up to 49kg

66

Ashok

Para Powerlifting

Men's up to 65kg

67

Sakina Khatun

Para Powerlifting

Women's up to 45kg

68

Kasthuri Rajamani

Para Powerlifting

Women's up to 67kg

69

Anita

Para Rowing

Mixed double sculls

PR3

70

Narayana K

Para Rowing

Mixed double sculls

PR3

71

Amir Ahmad Bhat

Para Shooting

P3 - Mixed 25m pistol

SH1

72

Avani Lekhara

Para Shooting

R2 - Women's 10m air rifle standing, R3 - Mixed 10m air rifle prone, R8 - Women's 50m rifle 3 positions

SH1

73

Mona Agarwal

Para Shooting

R2 - Women's 10m air rifle standing, R6 - Mixed 50m rifle prone, R8 - Women's 50m rifle 3 positions

SH1

74

Nihal Singh

Para Shooting

P3 - Mixed 25m pistol, P4 - Mixed 50m pistol

SH1

75

Manish Narwal

Para Shooting

P1 - Men's 10m air pistol

SH1

76

Rudransh Khandelwal

Para Shooting

P1 - Men's 10m air pistol, P4 - Mixed 50m pistol

SH1

77

Sidhartha Babu

Para Shooting

R3 - Mixed 10m air rifle prone, R6 - Mixed 50m rifle prone

SH1

78

Sriharsha Ramakrishna

Para Shooting

R4 - Mixed 10m air rifle standing, R5 - Mixed 10m air rifle prone

SH2

79

Mahavir Unhalkar

Para Shooting

R1 - Men's 10m air rifle standing

SH1

80

Rubina Francis

Para Shooting

P2 - Women's 10m air pistol

SH1

81

Suyash Jadhav

Para Swimming

Men's 50m butterfly

S7

82

Sonalben Patel

Para Table Tennis

Women's singles - WS3, Women's doubles - WD10

3

83

Bhavinaben Patel

Para Table Tennis

Women's singles - WS4, Women's doubles - WD10

4

84

Aruna

Para Taekwondo

Women 47kg

K44

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor