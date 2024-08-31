Paris Paralympics: Jyoti and Arshad Shaik fall short in Para-Cycling time trials

Paris [France], August 31 : In a day of high expectations and fierce competition at the Para-Cycling qualifiers, India's Jyoti and Arshad Shaik unfortunately fell short of advancing to the finals in their respective events.

Jyoti, who has shown promise in her previous performances, finished 11th in the time trial round of the women's C1-3 500m event.

Despite her valiant effort, she clocked a time of 52.098 seconds, which was not enough to secure a spot in the finals.

In the men's C1-3 1000m time trial, Arshad Shaik also faced a tough challenge, finishing in 17th place.

Arshad completed the distance with a timing of 1:26:154, which, unfortunately, was not sufficient to qualify him for the final round.

He will be back in action on September 4th, when he competes in the C2 individual time trial (Road) qualifying event. This upcoming event offers him another opportunity to showcase his talent and determination on the international stage.

On Friday, Avani Lekhara struck gold in the women's 10m air rifle final at the Paris Paralympics. Shooter Mona Agarwal bagged the bronze medal at the same event. Meanwhile, Manish Narwal won silver in the men's 10m air pistol SH1 pistol final event. Preeti Pal won bronze in the 100m T35 event at the Paris Paralympics, the Indian para sprinter Preeti Pal said that she couldn't believe that she won the medal.

India started off the Paris Paralympics on a marvellous note after bagging two medals in the women's 10m air rifle event. From the start of the final, the two Indians were in the top three places, eying for the gold. However, it was Avani who secured the top spot in the women's 10m air rifle final event.

As the Paris Paralympics continue, India's athletes remain focused and determined, with more events lined up in the coming days.

This year, India has sent its largest Paralympics contingent ever, comprising 84 athletes across 12 sports, a testament to the country's expanding para-sports ecosystem. India's participation in the Paris 2024 Paralympics marks not only an increase in numbers but also in medal hopes, as the nation aims to surpass its previous achievements in Tokyo.

Tokyo 2020 was India's most successful Paralympic Games, with the country winning 19 medals, including five golds, eight silver and six bronzes.

The Indian contingent continues to demonstrate their prowess and resilience at the Paris Paralympics 2024, with many athletes still in contention for medals.

