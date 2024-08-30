Paris Paralympics: Manish Narwal bags silver in men's 10m air pistol SH1 pistol final

Paris [France], August 30 : Indian para shooter Manish Narwal on Friday sealed the silver medal in the men's 10m air pistol SH1 pistol final at the ongoing Paris Paralympics.

Manish Narwal won the silver medal after securing 234.9 points in the men's 10m air pistol SH1 pistol. He started the match on a good note but in the middle, the Indian shooter dropped to the sixth. But he didn't lose hope and ended the final in the second spot.

South Korea's Jeongdu Jo won the gold medal after clinching 237.4 points. Meanwhile, Chao Yang of China bagged the bronze medal with 214.3 points.

Earlier in the day, Avani Lekhara struck gold in the women's 10m air rifle final at the ongoing Paris Paralympics. Shooter Mona Agarwal bagged the bronze medal at the same event. Meanwhile, para sprinter Preethi Pal bagged the bronze medal in the Women's T35 100m race.

India started off the Paris Paralympics on a marvellous note after bagging two medals in the women's 10m air rifle event. From the start of the final, the two Indians were in the top three places, eying for the gold. However, it was Avani who secured the top spot in the women's 10m air rifle final event.

As the Paris Paralympics continue, India's athletes remain focused and determined, with more events lined up in the coming days.

This year, India has sent its largest Paralympics contingent ever, comprising 84 athletes across 12 sports, a testament to the country's expanding para-sports ecosystem. India's participation in the Paris 2024 Paralympics marks not only an increase in numbers but also in medal hopes, as the nation aims to surpass its previous achievements in Tokyo.

Tokyo 2020 was India's most successful Paralympic Games, with the country winning 19 medals, including five golds, eight silver and six bronzes.

