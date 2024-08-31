Paris Paralympics: Manisha Ramadass reaches quarterfinals, Tarun Dhillon's journey ends

Paris [France], August 31 : The Paris Paralympics have been a rollercoaster of emotions for India's para-badminton players, with Manisha Ramadass advancing to the quarterfinals despite a tough loss, while Tarun Dhillon's campaign came to an end.

In the women's para-badminton singles SU5 Group Stage C, Manisha Ramadass faced a challenging opponent in China's Xia Qiu Yang.

Despite her best efforts, Manisha was outplayed, losing the match in straight games, 15-21, 7-21.

However, her earlier performances in the group stage proved strong enough to secure her a spot in the quarterfinals. Finishing second in her group, Manisha will now look to regroup and bring her best game forward as she continues her quest for a medal at the Paralympics.

The young Indian shuttler will now focus on refining her strategy and pushing past the competition in the upcoming rounds.

On the other hand, it was a disappointing day for Tarun Dhillon, who participated in the para-badminton men's singles SL4 group stage. Tarun, faced a tough challenge against France's Lucas Mazur.

Despite a valiant effort, Tarun was unable to overcome the skillful Frenchman, losing the match 0-2. It was not enough for Tarun to advance further in the tournament. With this loss, his journey at the Paris Paralympics came to a close.

As the Paris Paralympics continue, Manisha Ramadass' success will be crucial in keeping India's hopes alive in the badminton events.

On Friday, Avani Lekhara struck gold in the women's 10m air rifle final at the Paris Paralympics. Shooter Mona Agarwal bagged the bronze medal at the same event. Meanwhile, Manish Narwal won silver in the men's 10m air pistol SH1 pistol final event.

As the Paris Paralympics continue, India's athletes remain focused and determined, with more events lined up in the coming days.

This year, India has sent its largest Paralympics contingent ever, comprising 84 athletes across 12 sports, a testament to the country's expanding para-sports ecosystem. India's participation in the Paris 2024 Paralympics marks not only an increase in numbers but also in medal hopes, as the nation aims to surpass its previous achievements in Tokyo.

Tokyo 2020 was India's most successful Paralympic Games, with the country winning 19 medals, including five golds, eight silver and six bronzes.

