Paris Paralympics: PM Modi hails Indian para shuttlers Thulasimathi Murugesan, Manisha Ramadass following their medal win

New Delhi [India], September 2 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated para-badminton players Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manisha Ramadass following their silver and bronze medals respectively in the women's singles SU5 category at the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024 on Monday.

Murugesan lost the first set of to the China's Yang Qiu Xia 21-17. In the second set, the Indian player struggled and lost the match with a scoreline of 21-10. After losing the second set of the match, she bagged a silver medal.

On the other hand, in the bronze medal match of the same category, Manisha outclassed Denmark's Cathrine Rosengren 21-12, 21-8. The Indian player dominated throughout the match and secured the medal for her country.

PM Modi took to social media and hailed the para-shuttlers following their medal at the ongoing marquee event.

"A moment of immense pride as Thulasimathi wins a Silver Medal in the Women's Badminton SU5 event at the #Paralympics2024! Her success will motivate many youngsters. Her dedication to sports is commendable. Congratulations to her. @Thulasimathi11 #Cheer4Bharat," PM Modi posted on X.

"An outstanding effort by Manisha Ramadass to win the Bronze Medal in the Women's Badminton SU5 event at the Paralympics! Her dedication and perseverance have led to this incredible achievement. Congrats to her. #Cheer4Bharat," PM wrote in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, India shuttler Nitesh Kumar outplayed Great Britain's second-seeded Daniel Bethell to clinch a gold medal in the men's singles SL3 category in the ongoing Paralympics on Monday.

Nitesh who discovered his passion in badminton at IIT-Mandi, added a second gold to India's medal tally after shooter Avani Lekhra got his hands on the nation's first gold at the Paris Paralympics with a sensational display in the women's 10m air rifle final.

In a game that went right down the wire, Nitest ousted Daniel with a 21-14, 18-21, 23-21 win to claim his stake at the top of the podium.

Other than these three medals, India have nine more medals in the ongoing marquee event so far.

Para-shooter Avani Lekhara clinched India's first gold at the Paris Paralympics after dominating the final of the women's 10m air rifle. She ensured her place at the top of the podium with 249.7 points, which also marked her personal best performance in the event. Mona Agarwal snatched the bronze medal in the same event.

Manish Narwal clinched the silver medal after securing 234.9 points in the men's 10m air pistol SH1 pistol. He started the match on a good note, but in the middle, the Indian shooter dropped to the sixth. However, he didn't lose hope and ended the event with a silver medal around his neck.

Francis finished third and bagged a bronze medal in the P2 - Women's 10m Air Pistol SH-1 final.

Preeti secured third place and won the bronze medal after clocking 14.21 seconds in the 100m T35 event at the Paris Paralympics. She got her hands on her second medal in the ongoing Paralympics in the 200m T-35 race. Preeti delivered an eye-catching performance that saw her take away the bronze medal.

Athlete Nishad Kumar won the silver medal in the men's high jump T47 event with a leap of 2.04m.

Yogesh Kathuniya bagged the eighth medal for team India following his silver medal triumph in the men's Discus Throw F56 final.

Para-shuttler Suhas Yathiraj won silver in the men's singles SL4 category.

