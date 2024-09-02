Paris Paralympics: PM Modi lauds medal winners Nitish Kumar, Yogesh Kathuniya

New Delhi [India], September 2 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian medal winners Nitish Kumar and Yogesh Kathuniya following their medals in Badminton and Discuss Throw respectively at the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024 on Monday.

Nitesh outplayed Great Britain's second-seeded Daniel Bethell to clinch a gold medal in the men's singles SL3 category in the ongoing marquee event.

Kathuniya bagged the eighth medal for team India in the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024 as he won the silver medal in the Men's Discus Throw F56 final.

PM Modi took to social media to heap praise on both the para-athletes for their achievement at the ongoing mega event.

"A tremendous achievement by Nitesh Kumar in the Para Badminton Men's Singles SL3, as he wins the Gold! He is known for his incredible skills and perseverance. May he keep motivating upcoming athletes. @niteshnk11 #Cheer4Bharat," PM Modi wrote on X.

"Congrats to @YogeshKathuniya for making India proud by winning the Silver medal in the Men's Discus Throw F56 at the #Paralympics2024! His is an incredible journey of determination, hard work and resilience. Best wishes for his upcoming endeavours. #Cheer4Bharat," PM Modi posted on X.

India para-shuttlers Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manisha Ramadass won silver and bronze medals respectively in the women's singles SU5 category.

Other than these three medals, India have eight more medals in the ongoing marquee event so far.

Para-shooter Avani Lekhara clinched India's first gold at the Paris Paralympics after dominating the final of the women's 10m air rifle. She ensured her place at the top of the podium with 249.7 points, which also marked her personal best performance in the event. Mona Agarwal snatched the bronze medal in the same event.

Manish Narwal clinched the silver medal after securing 234.9 points in the men's 10m air pistol SH1 pistol. He started the match on a good note, but in the middle, the Indian shooter dropped to the sixth. However, he didn't lose hope and ended the event with a silver medal around his neck.

Francis finished third and bagged a bronze medal in the P2 - Women's 10m Air Pistol SH-1 final.

Preeti secured third place and won the bronze medal after clocking 14.21 seconds in the 100m T35 event at the Paris Paralympics. She got her hands on her second medal in the ongoing Paralympics in the 200m T-35 race. Preeti delivered an eye-catching performance that saw her take away the bronze medal.

Athlete Nishad Kumar won the silver medal in the men's high jump T47 event with a leap of 2.04m.

