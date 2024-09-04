Paris Paralympics: Sakina Khatun falls short of medal in women's 45kg powerlifting final

Paris [France], September 4 : India's para-athlete Sakina Khatun's hope for a medal at the Paris Paralympics ended on a bitter note after she ended the women's up to 45kg powerlifting final in the seventh spot on Wednesday.

Khatun finished seventh with a successful lift of 86kg, which she accomplished in the first round. China's Guo Lingling took the gold with a successful lift of 122kg in the final round. She smashed her own world record of 121kg, which she set in Dubai earlier this year.

Great Britain's Zoe Newson settled for the silver medal with a lift of 109kg. Turkey's Nazmiye Muslu lifted 108kg to end the final with a bronze.

Nine competitors participated in the women's up to 45kg final. Only the bench press is involved in the para-powerlifting event.

Sakina began the final by lifting 86kg, which was the third-lowest weight submitted in the first round out of the nine competitors.

In her first attempt, two out of three judges gave her a white light (lift successfully) while one gave red (no lift), which meant that her first lift was successful and she provisionally went to the top of the leaderboard. After the conclusion of the first round, Sakina dropped to the sixth spot.

Sakina submitted 90kg as the weight for the second round. But this time, two judges gave a red light while one gave a white light, which meant it was a no-lift for the Indian.

Kazakhstan's Tursynay Kabyl, who had a 'no lift' in the first round, was successful in the second round and lifted 95kg. Following her successful lift, she moved past Sakina into sixth place.

Earlier on Wednesday, in the men's up to 49 kg category, India's Parmjeet Kumar also failed to bag a medal. His best lift was 150kg, and he finished in the eighth spot.

At the podium was the gold medallist Jordan's Qarada Omar Sami Hamadeh, who had the best lift of 181 kg. He was followed by Turkey's Abdullah Kayapinar, who bagged the silver medal with the best lift of 180kg, and Vietnam's Le van Cong, who got the bronze with a 171 kg throw.

