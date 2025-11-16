Partnerships with Bosch and Jansen gave us the impetus: Bavuma

Kolkata, Nov 16 South Africa captain Temba Bavuma credited the lower-order partnerships with Corbin Bosch and Marco Jansen for providing the crucial momentum in their 30-run victory over India in the first Test at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Defending a modest target of 124, South Africa bowled out India for 93 to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Skipper Bavuma’s fighting 55 not out on a challenging batting pitch and his handy 44-run stand with Bosch, following a brief 16-run stand with Jansen, took South Africa’s lead to 123, which was enough to give them a Test win in India after 15 years.

“Very exciting. You want to be a part of those types of games and obviously be on the right side of the result. I think we tried to hold our ground as much as we could. We knew it was going to be tough with the bat, it was tough for us, but we needed to exploit what was there. I think we guys did that beautifully.

“Fortunately things have worked out quite well. Our bowlers got us back into the game, but that partnership with Bosch and I think a little bit with Marco as well, at the end of the day, just gave a little bit of impetus that we could play a little bit better this morning. It wasn't as extreme, but we were able to get a partnership.”

“We tried to stay in the game as much as we could. It's not every time that you score 120-125 and you feel that that's a winning score. It was just a case of staying in the game and to keep believing,” said Bavuma in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Reflecting on his own batting, Bavuma said he was pleased to adapt to Indian conditions. “From a batting point of view, I'm just comfortable with myself, with my technique and not worried about triggering and all those type of things. I have a decent understanding of the game. I've come here to India wanting to do well.

“I don't have the greatest of records when it comes to these conditions. So it's a bit of that exuberance on my side to see myself learning these conditions and implement all the little things that I'm trying and keep contributing for the team.

“Opening up the leg a little bit (helped in the second innings). It was just an awareness the way I played it. Fortunately, I have played a few innings, so I understand a little bit of adjustments that you need to make. And luck, we all need luck," he said.

He also praised the spin bowling duo of Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj, who were crucial in bowling out India for 93 following Jansen’s double wicket burst. “We didn't have KG (Kagiso Rabada) today. He's our leader of the team. Obviously, in these conditions, we have Simon, we have Kesh, and they are becoming a formidable partnership. So I think that bowling attack of ours is definitely boosted by those two.”

Asked on the catch to dismiss Axar Patel, Bavuma said, “It wasn't easy. I'm just glad I got a hand to it. Crucial moment again. Axar, he had momentum on his side and we kind of know how the Indian batters play. When they have momentum, they go even harder.”

“So fortunately, he was able to make a mistake. I was able to grab him with my small hands. Those are those moments that you want to be a part of. You don't want to give it to someone else. You want to be doing it for the team.

