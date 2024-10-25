Pat Cummins joins forces with Telugu Titans' Pawan Sehrawat to support Hyderabad in Pro Kabaddi League

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 25 : In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, Australian cricket team and Sunrisers Hyderabad player, Pat Cummins has teamed up with Telugu Titans' captain Pawan Sehrawat to showcase his support for the Hyderabad team in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season.

In a video, Cummins dons the iconic yellow and black jersey of the Telugu Titans, bridging the worlds of cricket and kabaddi like never before.

In this promo, Pat Cummins embodies the fighting spirit of the Telugu Titans and delivered a powerful message.

"First they ignore us, then they laugh at us, then they fight us, and then we win. With intense resolve, Cummins' words reflect the journey of the Titans, who have had a few tough seasons in the past, but are serious contenders in this season of PKL. His message not only captures the spirit of resilience but also mirrors the journey of his own team, Sunrisers Hyderabad, in the 2024 IPL season, where they fought against the odds to emerge as one of the tournament's standout teams," Cummins said as quoted by a Star Sports release.

The collaboration between two players from the worlds of cricket and kabaddi has served as a powerful symbol of unity and sportsmanship, rallying fans across India to stand behind the Telugu Titans as they embark on their quest for glory in PKL Season

Telegu Titans did not have a great start, as they are in the second position from the bottom with one win and two losses, though its just the start, Titans will try to bounce back against Dabang Delhi KC in the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium.

They lost their last game against the Jaipur Pink Panthers 52-22. They will be hopeful to produce a better result against the Pink Panthers.

Earlier, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh put in a fine performance for the U Mumba side, who defeated the Gujarat Giants, to pick up their first points of the ongoing PKL season. U Mumba won the contest with a scoreline of 33-27.

