Paul George agrees to sign 4-year deal with Philadelphia 76ers: Reports

New Delhi, July 1 Philadelphia 76ers and Paul George have reached an agreement to bring the nine-time NBA all-star to the 'City of Brotherly love', say reports.

George will sign a four year maximum deal with the 76ers which will amount to 212 million US Dollars. His deal includes a player option for the final season in 2027-28, returning him to the Eastern Conference to team up with MVP center Joel Embiid and All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey in an attempt to dethrone the NBA champion Boston Celtics, according to a report by ESPN.

The Los Angeles Clippers and Paul George had been in conversations for months but a deal never materialised as it is said the two parties could not agree on the length of the contract. George was said to be insisting on a four-year deal whereas the Clippers wanted to keep him on for only three more years, the report said.

However, the Clippers released a statement on Sunday confirming his departure from the franchise.

"Paul is a tremendous talent and an elite two-way player. We feel fortunate for the five years we spent with him. Over that span, he went to three All-Star Games, made the most 3-pointers in franchise history and helped lead the team to a place it had never been. His performances in Games 5 and 6 against Utah in 2021 won't be forgotten by anyone associated with the Clippers," it read.

Nicknamed PG13, George joined the Clippers in 2017 after a successful stint with the Oklahoma City Thunder which saw the former Pacers’ player get MVP shouts.

His deal with the LA based side depended on the side’s chances to win a championship. Both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard had been announced on the very same day triggering a series of chain reactions throughout the league.

"We traded a lot to pair Paul and Kawhi [Leonard], and in exchange, we had five seasons of contention. Even though we fell short of our ultimate objective, we appreciate the chances we had with Paul," the statement further read.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor