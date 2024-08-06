Pawan Sehrawat, Pardeep Narwal among stars to go under hammer for PKL 11

Mumbai, Aug 6 Pawan Sehrawat, Pardeep Narwal, among other stars to go under the hammer as the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) announced the ‘Elite Retained Players’, 'Retained Young Players' and 'Existing New Young Players' for season 11 on Tuesday.

Besides, Sehrawat and Narwal Maninder Singh, Fazel Atrachali and Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh are the other non-retained players, who will undergo auction scheduled for August 15 and 16 in Mumbai.

Each of the franchises have retained a strong core group of players and are looking to build stronger units in the PKL season 11 Player Auction.

Dabang Delhi K.C. have retained their raider duo of Ashu Malik and Naveen Kumar. Meanwhile, the Most Valuable Player award winner in season 10 - Aslam Inamdar has been retained by Puneri Paltan.

Furthermore, the Jaipur Pink Panthers have retained their star raider Arjun Deshwal.

A total of 88 players were retained across three categories with 22 from the Elite Retained Players (ERP) category, 26 in the Retained Young Players (RYP) category and 40 in the Existing New Young Players (ENYP).

The domestic and overseas players will be divided into four categories at the PKL season 11 player auction: Category A, B, C and D.

The players will be further sub-divided as 'All-Rounders', 'Defenders' and 'Raiders' within each category. The base prices for each of the categories are Category A – Rs 30 Lakh, Category B – Rs 20 Lakh, category C – Rs 13 Lakh, Category D – Rs 9 Lakh.

The season 11 player pool will consist of 500+ including the 24 players from the two finalist teams of the Khelo India University Games 2024. The total salary purse available to each franchise for its squad is Rs 5 crore.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor