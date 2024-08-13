PCI announce new accessibility partner for Paris Paralympics

New Delhi [India], August 13 : The Paralympics Committee of India (PCI) announced the new accessibility partner on Tuesday for the upcoming marquee event.

The Paris Paralympics 2024, running from 28th August to 8th September 2024, promises to be an exciting event with over 4,000 athletes from around the globe. They will be showcasing their skills in 22 different sports, making for a diverse and thrilling competition.

Svayam is selected as a sponsor for the Paris Paralympics 2024. With this collaboration, the sponsor marks another step toward furthering the cause of accessibility and inclusivity in sports, making transportation accessible and inclusive for the entire Indian Para Contingent.

The accessibility partner in its ongoing collaboration for the last 4-5 years with PCI will continue to promote accessibility by providing accessible transportation and conducting comprehensive access audits of pre-identified hotels and buildings where the para-players will be staying in New Delhi. Donating a fully modified accessible vehicle to the PCI was Svayam's way to enhance mobility and support para-players.

Expressing her elation at the association, Sminu Jindal, Founder-Chairperson of the accessibility partner said as quoted by the Paralympics Committee of India (PCI), "Being the Accessibility Partner is both an honor and a responsibility. Our partnership continues to break down barriers and promote dignity and independence for people with reduced mobility. This year too Svayam will ensure that the dignity of para-players hailing from across the country is not compromised. We are dedicated to creating an equitable environment where every player can focus on their performance without worrying about accessibility. We look forward to more such opportunities in the future."

Earlier in the day, Indian para shuttler Pramod Bhagat will miss the upcoming Paris Paralympic Games after being suspended for 18 months for breaching the Badminton World Federation (BWF) anti-doping regulations.

Pramod had a sensational run in the Para World Championships 2024. He ended his campaign with a gold and two bronze medals. Overall the Indian contingent bagged 18 medals, including three gold medals, four silver medals and 11 bronze medals.

