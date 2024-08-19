PCI president Devendra Jhajharia hails growing support for para-athletes ahead of Paris 2024

New Delhi [India], August 19 : Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) president Devendra Jhajharia said that the support given to para-athletes in recent times with many corporates stepping in to assist the players has given a huge boost to the morale of the athletes.

India is set to field its largest-ever contingent for the Paralympics, with 84 athletes competing in 12 sports, including archery, athletics, badminton, canoeing, cycling, blind judo, powerlifting, rowing, shooting, swimming, table tennis, and taekwondo.

The games commence on August 28 and promise to showcase the exceptional talents and dedication of India's para-athletes. The PCI chief expressed his appreciation for the increasing support for para-athletes during the send-off ceremony.

"I would like to thank the Government of India, sponsors and the corporates who have come together to support our athletes. Shrachi Group is supporting our para-athletes and I want to continue working together with them as we aspire to strengthen para-sports," Jhajharia said.

Shrachi Group and Shrachi Sports have reaffirmed their commitment to supporting para-athletes through a partnership with the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI). Earlier this year, Shrachi Group and Shrachi Sports entered into a three-year agreement with the PCI, aimed at bolstering India's efforts in the upcoming Paris Paralympics.

"Shrachi Sports idea is to enable the youth (kids too) of the country who normally do not get the platform to showcase their talent or even to get trained. As far as the Paralympics is concerned, we thought that awareness of the para-sports is very less in the country when compared to Olympics sports," said Shrachi Group Executive Director Poonam Tharar.

"Our vision is to give support to the para-athletes which they deserve. Shrachi Sports wanted to make sure that the message reaches the masses, para athletes get the required support. We are very much geared and we have a brilliant team and for us sky is the limit," she added.

