PCI, SAI host grand send-off ceremony for athletes ahead of Paralympics 2024

New Delhi [India], August 16 : In a remarkable display of national pride and support, the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) hosted a grand send-off ceremony for the Indian Paralympic team on Thursday.

The event marked a historic moment as India prepares to send its largest-ever contingent of 84 athletes to the Paris Paralympics, where they will compete in 12 sports including archery, athletics, badminton, canoeing, cycling, blind judo, powerlifting, rowing, shooting, swimming, table tennis, and taekwondo, as per a press release from PCI.

Addressing the gathering, Mansukh Mandaviya, the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, stated, "Our para-athletes have a remarkable ability to overcome obstacles and turn challenges into opportunities. They have shown remarkable determination and perseverance in their preparation for the Paris Paralympics 2024. Many athletes have benefited from the Khelo India initiative, and a significant number from there will be going to the Paris Paralympics."

"The government is committed to providing them with the resources and support they need to excel at the highest level. As they embark on this important journey, we stand united in our support and are confident they will bring honour to our nation. We wish them the very best as they strive for excellence on the global stage," he added.

Raksha Nikhil Khadse, the Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, also wished for a historic medal tally. "Our players made us proud in the Tokyo 2020 Games, now it is time for the Paris 2024 Games. Our athletes are heroes of society and are already winners irrespective they win medals or not. The government has done everything possible to help our players and under the dynamic leadership of Narendra Modi, para-sports are treated at par with other sports."

Devendra, President of the PCI, expressed, "We are immensely proud of our athletes who have trained with unwavering dedication and passion. As they prepare to represent India on the world's biggest stage in Paris, they embody the spirit of resilience and determination that defines our nation. Their journey to the Paralympics is a testament to their hard work, and we are confident that they will make the country proud. We wish them the very best and are sure they will inspire millions back home with their performances. We also want to extend a special thanks to music directors Vivek - Abhishek for creating the anthem 'Macha Dhoom.' This anthem captures the spirit and enthusiasm of our athletes and will serve as a powerful reminder of the dreams and aspirations that drive them forward."

The event commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Mandaviya. The proceedings included the launch of a special anthem, "Macha Dhoom," crafted by renowned music directors Vivek - Abhishek. This energetic 3-minute 16-second anthem is designed to rally the athletes and ignite the spirit of competition.

Additionally, a commemorative book titled "Breaking the Barriers" was unveiled to celebrate the achievements and aspirations of the Indian Paralympic team.

With this unprecedented contingent, the Indian Paralympic team is set to aim for their best-ever medal tally, targeting a minimum of 25 medals, a significant improvement from the 19 medals secured at the Tokyo Paralympics. The entire nation stands behind the athletes as they prepare to represent India on the global stage, driven by the encouragement and support received during this inspiring send-off.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor