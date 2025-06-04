People will not forget this —or Virat Kohli: Madan Lal criticises RCB's victory celebration despite stampede

New Delhi, June 4 Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal has strongly criticized the poor planning and crowd management during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) IPL victory celebrations at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, where a stampede claimed the lives of at least 11 fans and injured several others.

After RCB’s long-awaited first IPL title win on June 3 in Ahmedabad, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) had organised a felicitation ceremony in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Thousands of fans gathered outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium, hoping to catch a glimpse of their heroes.

However, as the crowd swelled, the situation became unmanageable. Police resorted to lathi-charge to control the crowd, leading to panic and chaos. Seven people were killed in the resulting stampede, while several others were rushed to Bowring Hospital and Vydehi Superspeciality Hospital for treatment.

"People will not forget this —or Virat Kohli. While people were dying outside, there was celebration inside. It's truly shocking and disheartening. The families of the deceased should consider suing RCB and the state government for ₹100 crore for this tragic mishap...BCCI is also shirking responsibility," former Indian cricketer Madan Lal told IANS.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressed the media after the incident and announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the family of the deceased.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar defended the arrangements, stating, “We had arranged for 5,000 police personnel. We couldn’t use force on such a young, vibrant crowd.”

The authorities have confirmed that the bodies of two persons are at Bowring Hospital and that of four others at Vaidehi Hospital. Six persons are being treated in the ICU of the Vaidehi Hospital and three are admitted to the ICU.

The government of Karnataka had earlier cancelled the victory parade from Vidhana Soudha to Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium, citing security reasons.

