‘Pep Guardiola staying is good for English football': Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe

Newcastle, Nov 22 Manchester City, who became the first team to ever win four England top-flight titles in a row at the end of the 2023/24 season, have announced the extension of Pep Guardiola’s tenure at the helm of the club. Newcastle United head coach has lauded the decision claiming the Spaniard’s renewal is ‘good for the English game.’

"I was delighted to see that. On a serious note, I think he's contributed so much to English football. I think he's revolutionised how a lot of teams play. I think he's incredibly talented and I think it's good for the English game that he's still here.

"He will continue to develop and evolve his style and people will potentially continue to follow that. From the competition side, I think it keeps the Premier League as the best game in the world,” said Howe in a press conference.

The Catalan’s new deal means he will spend more than a decade as City manager. Guardiola’s time at City is one laden with success. He has so far won 18 major trophies, including six Premier League titles and one UEFA Champions League.

His overall record is remarkable. Across all competitions, he has won 353 of the 490 matches he has overseen, giving him an outstanding win percentage of 72 percent, with City scoring 1,200 goals during that period at an average of 2.45 goals per game.

“Manchester City means so much to me. This is my ninth season here; we have experienced so many amazing times together. I have a really special feeling for this football club. That is why I am so happy to be staying for another two more seasons," said Guardiola after extending his contract.

