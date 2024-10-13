Perez earns Chile call-up for World Cup qualifier against Colombia

Santiago, Oct 13 Chile manager Ricardo Gareca has called up forward Cesar Perez to his squad for the team's World Cup qualifier against Colombia, the Chilean football federation said.

The 21-year-old Perez, who plays his club football for Argentina's Defensa y Justicia, replaces Carlos Palacios, who withdrew from the squad for personal reasons, the federation said.

Chile will also be without midfielder Esteban Pavez for Tuesday's clash in Barranquilla due to a bout of neumonia, the entity added, reports Xinhua.

La Roja are currently last in the 10-team South American zone standings with just one win from nine qualifiers.

The top six teams will earn an automatic berth at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The seventh-ranked side will advance to an inter-continental playoff.

